Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes Biogen Inc (BIIB) Lower

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) has a beta value of 0.15 and has seen 0.42 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.33B, closed the recent trade at $131.94 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 0.08% during that session. The BIIB stock price is -80.39% off its 52-week high price of $238.00 and 16.6% above the 52-week low of $110.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.75 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.78 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Biogen Inc (BIIB) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.08. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 32 have rated it as a Hold, with 27 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is 4.06.

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) have changed 8.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.34 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.09.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $183.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.1% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $118.0 while the price target rests at a high of $270.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -104.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 10.57% from the levels at last check today..

Biogen Inc (BIIB) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -17.86% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -4.29%.

27 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 2.32B for the current quarter. 26 have an estimated revenue figure of 2.28B for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 2.46B and 2.47B respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -5.70% for the current quarter and -4.29% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18.66% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest -9.99% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -0.76%.

BIIB Dividends

Biogen Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-Apr-30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.88% with a share float percentage of 93.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Biogen Inc having a total of 1314.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 16.6 million shares worth more than $3.85 billion. As of 2024-06-30, VANGUARD GROUP INC held 11.4012% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, with the holding of over 16.34 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.79 billion and represent 11.2214% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD CHESTER FUNDS-Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund and VANGUARD SPECIALIZED FUNDS-Vanguard Health Care Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 6.15% shares in the company for having 9.01 shares of worth $1.2 billion while later fund manager owns 4.63 shares of worth $614.94 million as of Jan 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 3.16% of company’s outstanding stock.