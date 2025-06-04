Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) Upper

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) has a beta value of 1.08 and has seen 1.92 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $52.28M, closed the last trade at $5.17 per share which meant it gained $0.88 on the day or 20.51% during that session. The VVPR stock price is -71.76% off its 52-week high price of $8.88 and 88.01% above the 52-week low of $0.62.

The consensus among analysts is that VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) is Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) trade information

Sporting 20.51% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the VVPR stock price touched $5.17 or saw a rise of 41.78%. Year-to-date, VivoPower International PLC shares have moved 288.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) have changed 42.42%.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 345.69% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -78.55% over the past 5 years.

VVPR Dividends

VivoPower International PLC is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.