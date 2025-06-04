Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) Upper

Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE:NAT) has a beta value of -0.20 and has seen 0.93 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $585.24M, closed the recent trade at $2.76 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 2.74% during that session. The NAT stock price is -53.26% off its 52-week high price of $4.23 and 22.83% above the 52-week low of $2.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.34 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.67 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is 0.05.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE:NAT) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE:NAT) have changed 3.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.7.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 31.0% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $4.0 while the price target rests at a high of $4.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -44.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -44.93% from the levels at last check today..

Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 3.13% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -3.48%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 58.36M for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of 54.44M for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 66.1M and 52.04M respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -11.70% for the current quarter and -3.48% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 33.64% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 23.56%.

NAT Dividends

Nordic American Tankers Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-Feb-27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.34 at a share yield of 12.30%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 8.99%.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE:NAT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.62% with a share float percentage of 42.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nordic American Tankers Ltd having a total of 257.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with over 11.61 million shares worth more than $46.2 million. As of 2024-06-30, DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP held 5.5587% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., with the holding of over 11.58 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $46.08 million and represent 5.5455% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF and GLOBAL X FUNDS-Global X SuperDividend ETF . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.45% shares in the company for having 5.19 shares of worth $14.35 million while later fund manager owns 3.0 shares of worth $8.3 million as of Apr 30, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 1.42% of company’s outstanding stock.

