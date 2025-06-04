Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR) Upper

Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) has a beta value of 1.75 and has seen 1.28 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $593.69M, closed the last trade at $17.40 per share which meant it gained $1.33 on the day or 8.28% during that session. The ICHR stock price is -145.4% off its 52-week high price of $42.70 and 11.9% above the 52-week low of $15.33.

The consensus among analysts is that Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.57. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is 0.14.

Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) have changed -17.10%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $48, which means that the shares’ value could jump 63.75% from current levels. The projected low price target is $40.0 while the price target rests at a high of $55.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -216.09% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -129.89% from current levels.

Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -45.90% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 11.95%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 234.51M for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of 234.73M for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 203.23M and 211.14M respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 15.39% for the current quarter and 11.95% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 325.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 113.84%.

ICHR Dividends

Ichor Holdings Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are BLACKROCK INC. with over 5.39 million shares worth more than $207.61 million. As of 2024-06-30, BLACKROCK INC. held 16.0528% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 3.12 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $120.41 million and represent 9.3106% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Delaware Group Equity Funds V-Macquarie Small Cap Core Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF . As of Feb 28, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 6.08% shares in the company for having 2.08 shares of worth $36.12 million while later fund manager owns 2.05 shares of worth $35.63 million as of Apr 30, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 6.00% of company’s outstanding stock.