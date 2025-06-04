Wall Street Was Disappointed By Legend Biotech Corp ADR (NASDAQ: LEGN)’s 6.84% Stock Price Incline

Legend Biotech Corp ADR (NASDAQ:LEGN) has a beta value of 0.13 and has seen 0.53 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.59B, closed the recent trade at $30.38 per share which meant it gained $1.95 on the day or 6.84% during that session. The LEGN stock price is -100.36% off its 52-week high price of $60.87 and 10.01% above the 52-week low of $27.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.73 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.50 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Legend Biotech Corp ADR (LEGN) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.17. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Legend Biotech Corp ADR (NASDAQ:LEGN) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Legend Biotech Corp ADR (NASDAQ:LEGN) have changed -9.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.58 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.32.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 59.49% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $75.0 while the price target rests at a high of $75.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -146.87% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -146.87% from the levels at last check today..

Legend Biotech Corp ADR (LEGN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -27.80% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 0.79% over the past 5 years.

LEGN Dividends

Legend Biotech Corp ADR is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Legend Biotech Corp ADR (NASDAQ:LEGN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.79% with a share float percentage of 48.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Legend Biotech Corp ADR having a total of 335.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR LLC with over 17.62 million shares worth more than $780.46 million. As of 2024-06-30, FMR LLC held 9.6503% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, with the holding of over 11.49 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $508.86 million and represent 6.292% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are AIM Investment Fd.s -Invesco Developing Markets Fd. and Fidelity Select Portfolios-Health Care Portfolio . As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 1.61% shares in the company for having 2.96 shares of worth $93.85 million while later fund manager owns 2.8 shares of worth $88.65 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 1.52% of company’s outstanding stock.