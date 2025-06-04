VNET Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ:VNET) Dropped -21.75% In One Month

VNET Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ:VNET) has a beta value of 0.05 and has seen 2.25 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.46B, closed the last trade at $5.54 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.36% during that session. The VNET stock price is -191.16% off its 52-week high price of $16.13 and 69.13% above the 52-week low of $1.71.

The consensus among analysts is that VNET Group Inc ADR (VNET) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.29. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is 0.06.

VNET Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ:VNET) trade information

Sporting 0.36% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the VNET stock price touched $5.54 or saw a rise of 6.26%. Year-to-date, VNET Group Inc ADR shares have moved 16.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VNET Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ:VNET) have changed -21.75%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7, which means that the shares’ value could jump 20.86% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.0 while the price target rests at a high of $8.2. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -48.01% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 27.8% from current levels.

VNET Group Inc ADR (VNET) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 43.52% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 13.02%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 2.26B for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of 2.36B for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 1.99B and 2.12B respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 13.58% for the current quarter and 13.02% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 49.66% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 93.75%.

VNET Dividends

VNET Group Inc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

VNET Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ:VNET)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are FIL LTD with over 16.05 million shares worth more than $33.62 million. As of 2024-06-30, FIL LTD held 6.1404% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKSTONE INC., with the holding of over 10.4 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $21.84 million and represent 3.9796% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD STAR FUNDS-Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund and VANGUARD Intl Eqy. INDEX Fd.S-Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd . As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.72% shares in the company for having 1.89 shares of worth $10.47 million while later fund manager owns 1.65 shares of worth $9.16 million as of Jan 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.63% of company’s outstanding stock.