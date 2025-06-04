Tuya Inc ADR (TUYA) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

Tuya Inc ADR (NYSE:TUYA) has a beta value of 0.47 and has seen 0.76 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.38B, closed the recent trade at $2.61 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 4.62% during that session. The TUYA stock price is -77.39% off its 52-week high price of $4.63 and 50.96% above the 52-week low of $1.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.73 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tuya Inc ADR (TUYA) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Tuya Inc ADR (NYSE:TUYA) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tuya Inc ADR (NYSE:TUYA) have changed 11.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.33.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.43% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $3.5 while the price target rests at a high of $3.5. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -34.1% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -34.1% from the levels at last check today..

Tuya Inc ADR (TUYA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 50.58% over the past 6 months.

Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest -21.54% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.61%.

TUYA Dividends

Tuya Inc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.06 at a share yield of 2.33%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Tuya Inc ADR (NYSE:TUYA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.21% with a share float percentage of 32.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tuya Inc ADR having a total of 104.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 8.36 million shares worth more than $14.29 million. As of 2024-06-30, VANGUARD GROUP INC held 1.4948% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is CARMIGNAC GESTION, with the holding of over 6.04 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.33 million and represent 1.0805% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares, Inc.-iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and T. ROWE PRICE Intl Fd.S, INC.-T. Rowe Price Intl Discovery Fd. . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.44% shares in the company for having 2.37 shares of worth $6.2 million while later fund manager owns 875.3 shares of worth $2.29 million as of Jan 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.16% of company’s outstanding stock.