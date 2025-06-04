TruGolf Holdings Inc (TRUG) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2025

TruGolf Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TRUG) has a beta value of -0.75 and has seen 4.38 million shares traded in the last trading session. The TRUG stock price is -560.87% off its 52-week high price of $1.52 and 26.09% above the 52-week low of $0.17.

TruGolf Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TRUG) trade information

Sporting -0.99% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the TRUG stock price touched $0.23 or saw a rise of 45.24%. Year-to-date, TruGolf Holdings Inc shares have moved -65.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TruGolf Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TRUG) have changed -19.79%.

TruGolf Holdings Inc (TRUG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -58.44% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 7.51%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 4.1M for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of 7M for the next ending quarter.

TRUG Dividends

TruGolf Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.32% shares in the company for having 100.8 shares of worth $23082.0 while later fund manager owns 17.97 shares of worth $4115.0 as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.