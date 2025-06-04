TNF Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares Are Down -91.53% Since The Beginning Of The Year

TNF Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TNFA) has a beta value of 2.06 and has seen 1.68 million shares traded in the last trading session. The TNFA stock price is -1217.65% off its 52-week high price of $2.24 and 11.76% above the 52-week low of $0.15.

TNF Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TNFA) trade information

Sporting -1.87% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the TNFA stock price touched $0.17 or saw a rise of 8.01%. Year-to-date, TNF Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved -85.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TNF Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TNFA) have changed -16.60%.

TNF Pharmaceuticals Inc (TNFA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -85.53% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 50.65% over the past 5 years.

TNFA Dividends

TNF Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.15% shares in the company for having 21.64 shares of worth $3630.0 while later fund manager owns 13.69 shares of worth $2297.0 as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.10% of company’s outstanding stock.