Tempus AI Inc (TEM) Investors To Make Money Again

Tempus AI Inc (NASDAQ:TEM) has a beta value of 5.61 and has seen 12.2 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.73B, closed the last trade at $61.96 per share which meant it lost -$1.51 on the day or -2.38% during that session. The TEM stock price is -47.6% off its 52-week high price of $91.45 and 63.06% above the 52-week low of $22.89.

The consensus among analysts is that Tempus AI Inc (TEM) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.07. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Tempus AI Inc (NASDAQ:TEM) trade information

Sporting -2.38% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the TEM stock price touched $61.96 or saw a rise of 5.19%. Year-to-date, Tempus AI Inc shares have moved 83.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tempus AI Inc (NASDAQ:TEM) have changed 8.59%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $57.5, which means that the shares’ value could drop -7.76% from current levels. The projected low price target is $55.0 while the price target rests at a high of $60.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 3.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 11.23% from current levels.

Tempus AI Inc (TEM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -1.62% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -32.48% over the past 5 years.

TEM Dividends

Tempus AI Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tempus AI Inc (NASDAQ:TEM)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. with over 5.41 million shares worth more than $189.19 million. As of 2024-06-30, SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. held 3.5061% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, with the holding of over 5.23 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $182.95 million and represent 3.3904% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Trust-ARK Innovation ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund . As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.98% shares in the company for having 5.02 shares of worth $310.76 million while later fund manager owns 2.64 shares of worth $163.77 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 1.57% of company’s outstanding stock.