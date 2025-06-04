Super League Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: SLE) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A -15.22% Stock Price Decline

Super League Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:SLE) has a beta value of 1.85 and has seen 7.46 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.43M, closed the last trade at $0.14 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -15.22% during that session. The SLE stock price is -1071.43% off its 52-week high price of $1.64 and 14.29% above the 52-week low of $0.12.

The consensus among analysts is that Super League Enterprise Inc (SLE) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Super League Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:SLE) trade information

Sporting -15.22% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the SLE stock price touched $0.14 or saw a rise of 51.66%. Year-to-date, Super League Enterprise Inc shares have moved -77.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -26.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Super League Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:SLE) have changed -60.49%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 95.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.0 while the price target rests at a high of $3.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2042.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2042.86% from current levels.

Super League Enterprise Inc (SLE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -72.43% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 50.32% over the past 5 years.

SLE Dividends

Super League Enterprise Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Super League Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:SLE)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are CLARITY CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC with over 11000.0 shares worth more than $8800.0. As of 2024-06-30, CLARITY CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC held 0.0065% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is NORDWAND ADVISORS, LLC, with the holding of over 5000.0 shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4000.0 and represent 0.0029% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.26% shares in the company for having 62.05 shares of worth $8811.0 while later fund manager owns 20.79 shares of worth $2951.0 as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.09% of company’s outstanding stock.