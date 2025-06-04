Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) Disappointed Wall Street By Gaining 4.19%

Spotify Technology S.A (NYSE:SPOT) has a beta value of 1.66 and has seen 0.72 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $140.39B, closed the recent trade at $699.22 per share which meant it gained $28.15 on the day or 4.19% during that session. The SPOT stock price is 2.95% off its 52-week high price of $678.57 and 58.8% above the 52-week low of $288.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.94 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.64 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Spotify Technology S.A (SPOT) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 29 have rated it as a Hold, with 25 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Spotify Technology S.A (NYSE:SPOT) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Spotify Technology S.A (NYSE:SPOT) have changed 9.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.82 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.48.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $650, which means that the shares’ value could drop -7.57% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $545.0 while the price target rests at a high of $775.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -10.84% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 22.06% from the levels at last check today..

Spotify Technology S.A (SPOT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 46.60% over the past 6 months.

Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 55.31% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 41.64%.

SPOT Dividends

Spotify Technology S.A is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-Apr-28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Spotify Technology S.A (NYSE:SPOT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.14% with a share float percentage of 91.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Spotify Technology S.A having a total of 1664.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with over 16.1 million shares worth more than $5.05 billion. As of 2024-06-30, BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO held 7.8169% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is AUSTIN PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC, with the holding of over 12.0 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $377.0 and represent 5.8248% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD WORLD FUND-Vanguard International Growth Fund and JPMorgan Trust II-JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Fund . As of Feb 28, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 1.69% shares in the company for having 3.45 shares of worth $2.42 billion while later fund manager owns 2.16 shares of worth $1.51 billion as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 1.06% of company’s outstanding stock.