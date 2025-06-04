So-Young International Inc ADR (SY) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

So-Young International Inc ADR (NASDAQ:SY) has a beta value of 0.98 and has seen 0.45 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $77.00M, closed the recent trade at $0.91 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 1.12% during that session. The SY stock price is -34.07% off its 52-week high price of $1.22 and 29.67% above the 52-week low of $0.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 187.25K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that So-Young International Inc ADR (SY) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -0.18.

So-Young International Inc ADR (NASDAQ:SY) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of So-Young International Inc ADR (NASDAQ:SY) have changed 8.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 79598.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 2.82.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.8, which means that the shares’ value could drop -13.75% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $0.8 while the price target rests at a high of $0.8. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 12.09% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 12.09% from the levels at last check today..

So-Young International Inc ADR (SY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 13.31% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.33%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 358.05M for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of 322.15M for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 407.38M and 371.82M respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -12.11% for the current quarter and 2.33% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 88.56% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 74.08%.

SY Dividends

So-Young International Inc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.00 at a share yield of 0.00%.

So-Young International Inc ADR (NASDAQ:SY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.52% with a share float percentage of 32.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with So-Young International Inc ADR having a total of 25.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are TB ALTERNATIVE ASSETS LTD. with over 3.07 million shares worth more than $3.27 million. As of 2024-06-30, TB ALTERNATIVE ASSETS LTD. held 2.9652% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is OASIS MANAGEMENT CO LTD., with the holding of over 2.51 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.67 million and represent 2.4219% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund and DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO-The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.07% shares in the company for having 55.63 shares of worth $50622.0 while later fund manager owns 16.94 shares of worth $15412.0 as of Jan 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.

