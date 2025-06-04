Small Cap Stock Vestis Corp (VSTS) Is A Buy – Analysts

Vestis Corp (NYSE:VSTS) has a beta value of 1.19 and has seen 2.04 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $842.09M, closed the last trade at $6.39 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 0.95% during that session. The VSTS stock price is -179.03% off its 52-week high price of $17.83 and 18.62% above the 52-week low of $5.20.

Vestis Corp (NYSE:VSTS) trade information

Sporting 0.95% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the VSTS stock price touched $6.39 or saw a rise of 2.59%. Year-to-date, Vestis Corp shares have moved -58.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vestis Corp (NYSE:VSTS) have changed -28.84%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 50.85% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13.0 while the price target rests at a high of $13.4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -109.7% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -103.44% from current levels.

Vestis Corp (VSTS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -60.51% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -34.27% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest -62.19% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -1.40%.

VSTS Dividends

Vestis Corp is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.14 at a share yield of 2.19%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Vestis Corp (NYSE:VSTS)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are CORVEX MANAGEMENT LP with over 17.01 million shares worth more than $208.01 million. As of 2024-06-30, CORVEX MANAGEMENT LP held 12.9295% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., with the holding of over 15.43 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $188.74 million and represent 11.732% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Pacer Funds Trust-Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF and iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF . As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 5.85% shares in the company for having 7.71 shares of worth $49.26 million while later fund manager owns 6.93 shares of worth $44.29 million as of Apr 30, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 5.26% of company’s outstanding stock.