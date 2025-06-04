Signing Day Sports Inc (SGN) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

Signing Day Sports Inc (AMEX:SGN) has a beta value of 10.29 and has seen 1.53 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.16M, closed the last trade at $1.58 per share which meant it lost -$0.19 on the day or -10.73% during that session. The SGN stock price is -2222.78% off its 52-week high price of $36.70 and 72.15% above the 52-week low of $0.44.

Signing Day Sports Inc (AMEX:SGN) trade information

Sporting -10.73% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the SGN stock price touched $1.58 or saw a rise of 63.0%. Year-to-date, Signing Day Sports Inc shares have moved -39.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 90.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Signing Day Sports Inc (AMEX:SGN) have changed 176.56%.

Signing Day Sports Inc (SGN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -79.24% over the past 6 months.

SGN Dividends

Signing Day Sports Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.15% shares in the company for having 5.3 shares of worth $8369.0 while later fund manager owns 512.0 shares of worth $808.0 as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.