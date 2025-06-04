Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE:HIMS) has a beta value of 2.10 and has seen 114.35 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.25B, closed the last trade at $54.73 per share which meant it lost -$2.04 on the day or -3.59% during that session. The HIMS stock price is -33.35% off its 52-week high price of $72.98 and 75.39% above the 52-week low of $13.47.

The consensus among analysts is that Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE:HIMS) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE:HIMS) have changed 34.08%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $68, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.51% from current levels. The projected low price target is $68.0 while the price target rests at a high of $68.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -24.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -24.25% from current levels.

Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 80.39% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 17.22% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 24.89% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 34.57%.

HIMS Dividends

Hims & Hers Health Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE:HIMS)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 16.47 million shares worth more than $332.55 million. As of 2024-06-30, VANGUARD GROUP INC held 7.6746% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., with the holding of over 14.57 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $294.25 million and represent 6.7907% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund . As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.87% shares in the company for having 6.19 shares of worth $338.8 million while later fund manager owns 5.47 shares of worth $299.13 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.54% of company’s outstanding stock.