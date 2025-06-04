Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF)

Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CRDF) has a beta value of 1.56 and has seen 0.45 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $249.14M, closed the recent trade at $3.74 per share which meant it gained $0.23 on the day or 6.70% during that session. The CRDF stock price is -50.8% off its 52-week high price of $5.64 and 46.26% above the 52-week low of $2.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.96 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.14 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CRDF) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CRDF) have changed 39.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 18.4.

Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 43.49% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 19.36% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 13.83% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -8.81%.

CRDF Dividends

Cardiff Oncology Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CRDF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.30% with a share float percentage of 48.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cardiff Oncology Inc having a total of 144.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BLACKROCK INC. with over 2.63 million shares worth more than $5.84 million. As of 2024-06-30, BLACKROCK INC. held 5.8637% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 2.14 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.74 million and represent 4.766% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.29% shares in the company for having 1.52 shares of worth $5.79 million while later fund manager owns 1.52 shares of worth $5.79 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.29% of company’s outstanding stock.