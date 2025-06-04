Shares Of TSS Inc (NASDAQ: TSSI) increased By 98.95% In A Month

TSS Inc (NASDAQ:TSSI) has a beta value of 1.42 and has seen 2.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $378.81M, closed the last trade at $15.14 per share which meant it gained $0.68 on the day or 4.70% during that session. The TSSI stock price is -20.61% off its 52-week high price of $18.26 and 90.22% above the 52-week low of $1.48.

TSS Inc (NASDAQ:TSSI) trade information

Sporting 4.70% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the TSSI stock price touched $15.14 or saw a rise of 3.93%. Year-to-date, TSS Inc shares have moved 27.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TSS Inc (NASDAQ:TSSI) have changed 98.95%.

TSS Inc (TSSI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 56.08% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 108.83% over the past 5 years.

TSSI Dividends

TSS Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.20% shares in the company for having 533.6 shares of worth $8.08 million while later fund manager owns 195.49 shares of worth $2.96 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.81% of company’s outstanding stock.