Shares Of New Fortress Energy Inc (NASDAQ: NFE) Decreased By -54.61% In A Month

New Fortress Energy Inc (NASDAQ:NFE) has a beta value of 1.19 and has seen 8.87 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $756.74M, closed the last trade at $2.76 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 8.24% during that session. The NFE stock price is -850.0% off its 52-week high price of $26.22 and 18.12% above the 52-week low of $2.26.

The consensus among analysts is that New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

New Fortress Energy Inc (NASDAQ:NFE) trade information

Sporting 8.24% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the NFE stock price touched $2.76 or saw a rise of 4.83%. Year-to-date, New Fortress Energy Inc shares have moved -81.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of New Fortress Energy Inc (NASDAQ:NFE) have changed -54.61%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 65.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.0 while the price target rests at a high of $19.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -588.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -44.93% from current levels.

New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -73.66% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 5.11% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest -16.94% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -13.60%.

NFE Dividends

New Fortress Energy Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.10 at a share yield of 3.62%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

New Fortress Energy Inc (NASDAQ:NFE)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are GREAT MOUNTAIN PARTNERS LLC with over 25.56 million shares worth more than $561.81 million. As of 2024-06-30, GREAT MOUNTAIN PARTNERS LLC held 12.4639% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, with the holding of over 17.8 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $391.19 million and represent 8.6787% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD HORIZON FUNDS-Vanguard Capital Opportunity Fund and New World Fund Inc . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.78% shares in the company for having 7.62 shares of worth $21.04 million while later fund manager owns 6.47 shares of worth $17.87 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.36% of company’s outstanding stock.