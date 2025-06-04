Shares Of Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LAZR) Declined -13.04% In One Month

Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR) has a beta value of 2.00 and has seen 1.73 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $161.44M, closed the last trade at $3.43 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -2.41% during that session. The LAZR stock price is -853.35% off its 52-week high price of $32.70 and 3.79% above the 52-week low of $3.30.

The consensus among analysts is that Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.50. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -1.18.

Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR) trade information

Sporting -2.41% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the LAZR stock price touched $3.43 or saw a rise of 11.6%. Year-to-date, Luminar Technologies Inc shares have moved -36.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR) have changed -13.04%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18, which means that the shares’ value could jump 80.94% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.0 while the price target rests at a high of $315.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -9083.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 70.85% from current levels.

Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -62.09% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 14.45%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 17.27M for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of 22.28M for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 16.45M and 15.49M respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4.98% for the current quarter and 14.45% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 4.83% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 52.25% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 45.70%.

LAZR Dividends

Luminar Technologies Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 32.67 million shares worth more than $48.67 million. As of 2024-06-30, VANGUARD GROUP INC held 0.4797% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., with the holding of over 25.18 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $37.53 million and represent 0.3698% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 1.78% shares in the company for having 749.09 shares of worth $2.57 million while later fund manager owns 692.85 shares of worth $2.38 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 1.65% of company’s outstanding stock.