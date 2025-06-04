Shares Of Korro Bio Inc (NASDAQ: KRRO) Loss -43.01% In A Month

Korro Bio Inc (NASDAQ:KRRO) has a beta value of 4.53 and has seen 1.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $112.03M, closed the last trade at $11.93 per share which meant it gained $1.13 on the day or 10.46% during that session. The KRRO stock price is -721.46% off its 52-week high price of $98.00 and 13.75% above the 52-week low of $10.29.

The consensus among analysts is that Korro Bio Inc (KRRO) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -2.6.

Korro Bio Inc (NASDAQ:KRRO) trade information

Sporting 10.46% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the KRRO stock price touched $11.93 or saw a rise of 11.89%. Year-to-date, Korro Bio Inc shares have moved -68.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Korro Bio Inc (NASDAQ:KRRO) have changed -43.01%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 52.28% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25.0 while the price target rests at a high of $25.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -109.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -109.56% from current levels.

Korro Bio Inc (KRRO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -78.31% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 45.66%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 406.9k for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of 320.78k for the next ending quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 21.83% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest -0.98% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -0.45%.

KRRO Dividends

Korro Bio Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Korro Bio Inc (NASDAQ:KRRO)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are ATLAS VENTURE LIFE SCIENCE ADVISORS, LLC with over 1.14 million shares worth more than $38.52 million. As of 2024-06-30, ATLAS VENTURE LIFE SCIENCE ADVISORS, LLC held 12.6539% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, with the holding of over 1.09 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $36.95 million and represent 12.1381% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are AB CAP FUND, INC.-AB Small Cap Growth Portfolio and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 3.38% shares in the company for having 317.75 shares of worth $3.79 million while later fund manager owns 235.3 shares of worth $2.81 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.51% of company’s outstanding stock.