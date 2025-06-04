Shares Of DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) Inclined 12.69% In One Month

DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) has a beta value of 1.13 and has seen 0.56 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.81B, closed the recent trade at $92.90 per share which meant it gained $1.29 on the day or 1.41% during that session. The DOCU stock price is -16.1% off its 52-week high price of $107.86 and 47.58% above the 52-week low of $48.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.32 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.41 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that DocuSign Inc (DOCU) is Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.74. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) have changed 12.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.85 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.35.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $93, which means that the shares’ value could jump 0.11% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $93.0 while the price target rests at a high of $93.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -0.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -0.11% from the levels at last check today..

DocuSign Inc (DOCU) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 16.58% over the past 6 months.

Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest -1.76% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.06%.

DOCU Dividends

DocuSign Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-Mar-12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.97% with a share float percentage of 87.80%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DocuSign Inc having a total of 1152.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 21.59 million shares worth more than $1.16 billion. As of 2024-06-30, VANGUARD GROUP INC held 10.5545% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., with the holding of over 14.59 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $780.63 million and represent 7.1314% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund . As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 3.23% shares in the company for having 6.54 shares of worth $610.61 million while later fund manager owns 6.37 shares of worth $594.28 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 3.14% of company’s outstanding stock.