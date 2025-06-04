Shares Of Civitas Resources Inc (NYSE: CIVI) increased By 5.27% In A Month

Civitas Resources Inc (NYSE:CIVI) has a beta value of 1.11 and has seen 1.05 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.66B, closed the recent trade at $28.69 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 0.62% during that session. The CIVI stock price is -153.15% off its 52-week high price of $72.63 and 20.56% above the 52-week low of $22.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.30 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.06. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Civitas Resources Inc (NYSE:CIVI) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Civitas Resources Inc (NYSE:CIVI) have changed 5.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.5 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $42, which means that the shares’ value could jump 31.69% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $34.0 while the price target rests at a high of $62.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -116.1% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -18.51% from the levels at last check today..

Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -44.71% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 21.13% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest -27.69% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -7.15%.

CIVI Dividends

Civitas Resources Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.99 at a share yield of 6.94%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Civitas Resources Inc (NYSE:CIVI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 108.13% with a share float percentage of 109.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Civitas Resources Inc having a total of 518.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 9.9 million shares worth more than $683.17 million. As of 2024-06-30, VANGUARD GROUP INC held 9.9582% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, with the holding of over 9.52 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $657.17 million and represent 9.5792% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 3.12% shares in the company for having 2.89 shares of worth $82.38 million while later fund manager owns 2.87 shares of worth $82.05 million as of Apr 30, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 3.11% of company’s outstanding stock.