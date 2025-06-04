Shares Of Alliant Energy Corp (NASDAQ: LNT) Gain 0.52% In A Month

Alliant Energy Corp (NASDAQ:LNT) has a beta value of 0.58 and has seen 0.5 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.75B, closed the recent trade at $61.31 per share which meant it lost -$0.63 on the day or -1.02% during that session. The LNT stock price is -8.53% off its 52-week high price of $66.54 and 19.69% above the 52-week low of $49.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.22 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is 0.65.

Alliant Energy Corp (NASDAQ:LNT) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alliant Energy Corp (NASDAQ:LNT) have changed 0.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.51.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $67.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.17% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $64.0 while the price target rests at a high of $71.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -15.8% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -4.39% from the levels at last check today..

Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -2.99% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 8.09%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 977.15M for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of 1.15B for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 894M and 1.08B respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 9.30% for the current quarter and 8.09% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 2.84% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 5.65% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.63%.

LNT Dividends

Alliant Energy Corp is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.97 at a share yield of 3.22%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.12%.

Alliant Energy Corp (NASDAQ:LNT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.39% with a share float percentage of 83.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alliant Energy Corp having a total of 1036.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 32.24 million shares worth more than $1.64 billion. As of 2024-06-30, VANGUARD GROUP INC held 12.5722% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., with the holding of over 23.52 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.2 billion and represent 9.1713% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Victory Portfolios-Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 3.44% shares in the company for having 8.12 shares of worth $497.62 million while later fund manager owns 7.34 shares of worth $449.95 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 3.11% of company’s outstanding stock.