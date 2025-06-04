Shares In Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) 33.16% Up, YTD

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) has a beta value of 1.59 and has seen 3.66 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.07B, closed the last trade at $18.11 per share which meant it gained $1.01 on the day or 5.91% during that session. The SEDG stock price is -180.67% off its 52-week high price of $50.83 and 43.46% above the 52-week low of $10.24.

The consensus among analysts is that Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.36. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 12 out of 25 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) trade information

Sporting 5.91% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the SEDG stock price touched $18.11 or saw a rise of 2.06%. Year-to-date, Solaredge Technologies Inc shares have moved 33.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) have changed 38.24%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.5, which means that the shares’ value could drop -44.88% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.0 while the price target rests at a high of $18.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 0.61% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 72.39% from current levels.

Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 21.87% over the past 6 months.

SEDG Dividends

Solaredge Technologies Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are BLACKROCK INC. with over 7.92 million shares worth more than $200.01 million. As of 2024-06-30, BLACKROCK INC. held 13.9677% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is GRANTHAM, MAYO, VAN OTTERLOO & CO. LLC, with the holding of over 3.34 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $84.33 million and represent 5.8891% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and GMO TRUST-GMO Resources Fund . As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 5.93% shares in the company for having 3.5 shares of worth $63.46 million while later fund manager owns 1.68 shares of worth $30.34 million as of Feb 28, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.84% of company’s outstanding stock.