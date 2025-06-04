NuCana plc ADR (NASDAQ:NCNA) has a beta value of 1.24 and has seen 384.86 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $0.34M, closed the last trade at $0.06 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 57.37% during that session. The NCNA stock price is -17883.33% off its 52-week high price of $10.79 and 50.0% above the 52-week low of $0.03.

The consensus among analysts is that NuCana plc ADR (NCNA) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is 0.

NuCana plc ADR (NASDAQ:NCNA) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of NuCana plc ADR (NASDAQ:NCNA) have changed -87.01%.

NuCana plc ADR (NCNA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -95.36% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 17.54% over the past 5 years.

NCNA Dividends

NuCana plc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NuCana plc ADR (NASDAQ:NCNA)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are RONALD BLUE TRUST, INC. with over 2220.0 shares worth more than $577.0. As of 2024-06-30, RONALD BLUE TRUST, INC. held 0.1036% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ADVISOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC., with the holding of over 1675.0 shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $485.0 and represent 0.0782% of shares outstanding.