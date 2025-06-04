Serve Robotics Inc (SERV) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

Serve Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:SERV) has a beta value of 4.98 and has seen 4.97 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $659.77M, closed the last trade at $11.55 per share which meant it lost -$0.39 on the day or -3.27% during that session. The SERV stock price is -110.82% off its 52-week high price of $24.35 and 84.24% above the 52-week low of $1.82.

The consensus among analysts is that Serve Robotics Inc (SERV) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Serve Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:SERV) trade information

Sporting -3.27% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the SERV stock price touched $11.55 or saw a rise of 19.06%. Year-to-date, Serve Robotics Inc shares have moved -14.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Serve Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:SERV) have changed 63.83%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 42.25% from current levels. The projected low price target is $17.0 while the price target rests at a high of $23.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -99.13% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -47.19% from current levels.

Serve Robotics Inc (SERV) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 34.46% over the past 6 months.

Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 22.62% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13.38%.

SERV Dividends

Serve Robotics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Serve Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:SERV)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are NVIDIA CORP with over 3.73 million shares worth more than $7.27 million. As of 2024-06-30, NVIDIA CORP held 11.0284% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., with the holding of over 1.82 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.55 million and represent 5.3808% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Northern Lights Fund Trust IV-Main Thematic Innovation ETF and iShares Trust-iShares Micro-Cap ETF . As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.00% shares in the company for having 49.91 shares of worth $0.58 million while later fund manager owns 44.54 shares of worth $0.51 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.00% of company’s outstanding stock.