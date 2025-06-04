SEALSQ Corp (LAES) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES) has a beta value of -13.13 and has seen 8.3 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $422.15M, closed the last trade at $3.46 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 2.37% during that session. The LAES stock price is -217.92% off its 52-week high price of $11.00 and 91.62% above the 52-week low of $0.29.

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES) trade information

Sporting 2.37% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the LAES stock price touched $3.46 or saw a rise of 11.51%. Year-to-date, SEALSQ Corp shares have moved -43.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES) have changed 20.56%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.75, which means that the shares’ value could drop -97.71% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.75 while the price target rests at a high of $1.75. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 49.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 49.42% from current levels.

SEALSQ Corp (LAES) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 745.55% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -1.11% over the past 5 years.

LAES Dividends

SEALSQ Corp is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP with over 0.65 million shares worth more than $0.53 million. As of 2024-06-30, ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP held 4.293% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is XTX TOPCO LTD, with the holding of over 25589.0 shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20904.0 and represent 0.1691% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are GLOBAL X FUNDS-Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF and Direxion Shares ETF Trust-Direxion Work From Home ETF . As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.43% shares in the company for having 453.39 shares of worth $1.57 million while later fund manager owns 203.8 shares of worth $0.71 million as of Apr 30, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.20% of company’s outstanding stock.