Seagate Technology Holdings Plc. (NASDAQ:STX) Forecast To Rise 9.46% To Reach Consensus Target Price

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (NASDAQ:STX) has a beta value of 1.43 and has seen 1.39 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.90B, closed the recent trade at $126.76 per share which meant it gained $3.53 on the day or 2.86% during that session. The STX stock price is 2.15% off its 52-week high price of $124.04 and 50.15% above the 52-week low of $63.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.31 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (NASDAQ:STX) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (NASDAQ:STX) have changed 35.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.66 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.12.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $140, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.46% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $130.0 while the price target rests at a high of $140.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -10.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2.56% from the levels at last check today..

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 25.10% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -25.87% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 515.41% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 104.22%.

STX Dividends

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-Apr-28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.84 at a share yield of 2.24%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.67%.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (NASDAQ:STX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.68% with a share float percentage of 96.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Seagate Technology Holdings Plc having a total of 1143.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 25.2 million shares worth more than $2.6 billion. As of 2024-06-30, VANGUARD GROUP INC held 12.0002% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, with the holding of over 23.05 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.38 billion and represent 10.9753% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 3.16% shares in the company for having 6.7 shares of worth $852.31 million while later fund manager owns 5.88 shares of worth $748.3 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.77% of company’s outstanding stock.