Satellogic Inc (NASDAQ: SATL) Shares Have Loss -22.88% Over The Past Month

Satellogic Inc (NASDAQ:SATL) has a beta value of 1.48 and has seen 1.76 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $378.96M, closed the last trade at $3.64 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -1.89% during that session. The SATL stock price is -50.82% off its 52-week high price of $5.49 and 80.22% above the 52-week low of $0.72.

Satellogic Inc (NASDAQ:SATL) trade information

Sporting -1.89% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the SATL stock price touched $3.64 or saw a rise of 14.35%. Year-to-date, Satellogic Inc shares have moved 27.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Satellogic Inc (NASDAQ:SATL) have changed -22.88%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 27.2% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.0 while the price target rests at a high of $5.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -37.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -37.36% from current levels.

Satellogic Inc (SATL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 150.17% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 51.72% over the past 5 years.

SATL Dividends

Satellogic Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Satellogic Inc (NASDAQ:SATL)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are CANTOR FITZGERALD, L. P. with over 13.38 million shares worth more than $12.0 million. As of 2024-06-30, CANTOR FITZGERALD, L. P. held 14.944% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is SOFTBANK GROUP CORP., with the holding of over 2.58 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.69 million and represent 2.8844% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund and Tidal Trust II-Even Herd Long Short ETF . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.05% shares in the company for having 49.37 shares of worth $0.18 million while later fund manager owns 27.58 shares of worth $0.1 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.