Sagimet Biosciences Inc (SGMT) Has A Promising Outlook For 2025

Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGMT) has a beta value of 2.24 and has seen 14.26 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $128.82M, closed the recent trade at $4.20 per share which meant it gained $0.57 on the day or 15.69% during that session. The SGMT stock price is -75.71% off its 52-week high price of $7.38 and 58.81% above the 52-week low of $1.73. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 507.32K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sagimet Biosciences Inc (SGMT) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGMT) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGMT) have changed 16.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.59 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.48.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.0% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $6.0 while the price target rests at a high of $6.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -42.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -42.86% from the levels at last check today..

Sagimet Biosciences Inc (SGMT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -26.20% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.85% over the past 5 years.

SGMT Dividends

Sagimet Biosciences Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGMT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.82% with a share float percentage of 50.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sagimet Biosciences Inc having a total of 87.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. with over 2.37 million shares worth more than $8.09 million. As of 2024-06-30, POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. held 7.414% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, with the holding of over 2.0 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.84 million and represent 6.2677% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.49% shares in the company for having 763.99 shares of worth $3.25 million while later fund manager owns 408.12 shares of worth $1.74 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 1.33% of company’s outstanding stock.