Safe & Green Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SGBX) Surprises Wall Street With -4.76% Stock Price Loss

Safe & Green Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SGBX) has a beta value of 1.93 and has seen 1.32 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.14M, closed the last trade at $1.20 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -4.76% during that session. The SGBX stock price is -227.5% off its 52-week high price of $3.93 and 75.0% above the 52-week low of $0.30.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SGBX) trade information

Sporting -4.76% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the SGBX stock price touched $1.20 or saw a rise of 20.0%. Year-to-date, Safe & Green Holdings Corp shares have moved 150.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 117.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Safe & Green Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SGBX) have changed 185.78%.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp (SGBX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 214.80% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 52.95% over the past 5 years.

SGBX Dividends

Safe & Green Holdings Corp is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.34% shares in the company for having 34.4 shares of worth $41283.0 while later fund manager owns 9.78 shares of worth $11733.0 as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.10% of company’s outstanding stock.