Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Gained 22.67% In One Month

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) has a beta value of 2.09 and has seen 0.64 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.87B, closed the recent trade at $74.12 per share which meant it gained $1.15 on the day or 1.58% during that session. The ROKU stock price is -41.61% off its 52-week high price of $104.96 and 34.79% above the 52-week low of $48.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.63 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.35 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Roku Inc (ROKU) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.03. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 24 have rated it as a Hold, with 15 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -0.16.

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) have changed 22.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1.17% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $70.0 while the price target rests at a high of $80.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -7.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.56% from the levels at last check today..

Roku Inc (ROKU) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 7.37% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 10.72%.

26 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 1.07B for the current quarter. 26 have an estimated revenue figure of 1.16B for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 968.18M and 1.06B respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 10.55% for the current quarter and 10.72% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -11.45% over the past 5 years.

ROKU Dividends

Roku Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-Apr-30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.30% with a share float percentage of 87.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Roku Inc having a total of 809.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR LLC with over 14.33 million shares worth more than $858.53 million. As of 2024-06-30, FMR LLC held 9.925% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, with the holding of over 12.72 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $762.1 million and represent 8.8101% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Advisor Series I-Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and ARK ETF Trust-ARK Innovation ETF . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 7.97% shares in the company for having 10.32 shares of worth $764.81 million while later fund manager owns 5.81 shares of worth $430.34 million as of Apr 30, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 4.48% of company’s outstanding stock.