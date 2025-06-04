Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT): What Are The Positives?

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) has a beta value of 0.67 and has seen 7.82 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $318.90M, closed the last trade at $2.96 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 6.86% during that session. The RCKT stock price is -811.49% off its 52-week high price of $26.98 and 26.01% above the 52-week low of $2.19.

The consensus among analysts is that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -0.54.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) trade information

Sporting 6.86% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the RCKT stock price touched $2.96 or saw a rise of 2.63%. Year-to-date, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved -76.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 27.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) have changed -63.05%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.5, which means that the shares’ value could drop -18.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.0 while the price target rests at a high of $32.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -981.08% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 32.43% from current levels.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -79.15% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 0.00%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 4.36M for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of 326.78k for the next ending quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -11.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 18.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 21.15%.

RCKT Dividends

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with over 17.69 million shares worth more than $380.82 million. As of 2024-06-30, RTW INVESTMENTS, LP held 18.8677% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, with the holding of over 9.16 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $197.12 million and represent 9.7665% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD SPECIALIZED FUNDS-Vanguard Health Care Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund . As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 7.11% shares in the company for having 7.6 shares of worth $22.49 million while later fund manager owns 2.62 shares of worth $7.76 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.46% of company’s outstanding stock.