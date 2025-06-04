REV Group Inc (REVG) Gains 14.16%, Causing Bears To Win

REV Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) has a beta value of 1.14 and has seen 0.95 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.20B, closed the recent trade at $42.49 per share which meant it gained $5.27 on the day or 14.16% during that session. The REVG stock price is 8.73% off its 52-week high price of $38.78 and 49.31% above the 52-week low of $21.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.57 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 763.51K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that REV Group Inc (REVG) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.25. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.

REV Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of REV Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) have changed 19.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.9 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.28.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $35.5, which means that the shares’ value could drop -19.69% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $33.0 while the price target rests at a high of $38.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 10.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 22.33% from the levels at last check today..

REV Group Inc (REVG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 36.98% over the past 6 months.

Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 48.74% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 34.01%.

REVG Dividends

REV Group Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-Mar-04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.22 at a share yield of 0.52%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.19%.

REV Group Inc (NYSE:REVG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 103.78% with a share float percentage of 105.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with REV Group Inc having a total of 317.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 4.89 million shares worth more than $121.73 million. As of 2024-06-30, VANGUARD GROUP INC held 9.4941% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., with the holding of over 3.81 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $94.88 million and represent 7.3996% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Securities Fund-Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund and SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC . As of Feb 28, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 4.49% shares in the company for having 2.32 shares of worth $100.35 million while later fund manager owns 1.94 shares of worth $83.92 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 3.76% of company’s outstanding stock.