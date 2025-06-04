REV Group Inc (REVG) Gains 14.16%, Causing Bears To Win

REV Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) has a beta value of 1.14 and has seen 0.95 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.20B, closed the recent trade at $42.49 per share which meant it gained $5.27 on the day or 14.16% during that session. The REVG stock price is 8.73% off its 52-week high price of $38.78 and 49.31% above the 52-week low of $21.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.57 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 763.51K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that REV Group Inc (REVG) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.25. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.

REV Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of REV Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) have changed 19.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.9 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.28.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $35.5, which means that the shares’ value could drop -19.69% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $33.0 while the price target rests at a high of $38.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 10.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 22.33% from the levels at last check today..

REV Group Inc (REVG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 36.98% over the past 6 months.

Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 48.74% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 34.01%.

REVG Dividends

REV Group Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-Mar-04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.22 at a share yield of 0.52%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.19%.

REV Group Inc (NYSE:REVG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 103.78% with a share float percentage of 105.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with REV Group Inc having a total of 317.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 4.89 million shares worth more than $121.73 million. As of 2024-06-30, VANGUARD GROUP INC held 9.4941% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., with the holding of over 3.81 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $94.88 million and represent 7.3996% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Securities Fund-Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund and SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC . As of Feb 28, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 4.49% shares in the company for having 2.32 shares of worth $100.35 million while later fund manager owns 1.94 shares of worth $83.92 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 3.76% of company’s outstanding stock.

RECENT NEWS

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel delivers exclusive content, news, articles, and comprehensive coverage of events in the USA and worldwide with a commitment to reliability, objectivity, and timeliness.

Quick Links

Categories

© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

Marketing Sentinel
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.