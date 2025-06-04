Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) has a beta value of 2.90 and has seen 6.65 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $322.96M, closed the last trade at $1.76 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 4.76% during that session. The QSI stock price is -227.84% off its 52-week high price of $5.77 and 65.34% above the 52-week low of $0.61.

Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) trade information

Sporting 4.76% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the QSI stock price touched $1.76 or saw a rise of 7.85%. Year-to-date, Quantum-Si Incorporated shares have moved -34.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) have changed 39.68%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.65, which means that the shares’ value could jump 51.78% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.65 while the price target rests at a high of $3.65. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -107.39% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -107.39% from current levels.

Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 54.39% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 43.26% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 20.66% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.28%.

QSI Dividends

Quantum-Si Incorporated is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with over 12.41 million shares worth more than $13.03 million. As of 2024-06-30, ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC held 8.7431% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC., with the holding of over 7.86 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.26 million and represent 5.5398% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Trust-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF . As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 4.90% shares in the company for having 8.01 shares of worth $14.1 million while later fund manager owns 3.19 shares of worth $5.62 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 1.95% of company’s outstanding stock.