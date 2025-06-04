Qorvo Inc (QRVO) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) has a beta value of 1.37 and has seen 0.44 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.40B, closed the recent trade at $79.52 per share which meant it gained $0.26 on the day or 0.33% during that session. The QRVO stock price is -64.73% off its 52-week high price of $130.99 and 37.8% above the 52-week low of $49.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.94 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.50 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Qorvo Inc (QRVO) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.63. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) have changed 12.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.86 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.46.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $75, which means that the shares’ value could drop -6.03% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $60.0 while the price target rests at a high of $90.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -13.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 24.55% from the levels at last check today..

Qorvo Inc (QRVO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 15.16% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -26.96% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest -4.81% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.93%.

QRVO Dividends

Qorvo Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-Apr-28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 101.07% with a share float percentage of 101.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Qorvo Inc having a total of 674.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 11.84 million shares worth more than $1.37 billion. As of 2024-06-30, VANGUARD GROUP INC held 12.4006% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., with the holding of over 9.53 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.11 billion and represent 9.9863% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund . As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 6.09% shares in the company for having 5.67 shares of worth $450.88 million while later fund manager owns 2.95 shares of worth $234.78 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 3.17% of company’s outstanding stock.