PPL Corp (NYSE: PPL) Shares Lost -$0.13 After Investor Confidence Dipped

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) has a beta value of 0.67 and has seen 0.49 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.41B, closed the recent trade at $34.37 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -0.38% during that session. The PPL stock price is -6.78% off its 52-week high price of $36.70 and 20.74% above the 52-week low of $27.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.92 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that PPL Corp (PPL) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.94. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is 0.38.

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) have changed -5.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.27 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.77.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $32, which means that the shares’ value could drop -7.41% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $28.5 while the price target rests at a high of $39.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -13.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 17.08% from the levels at last check today..

PPL Corp (PPL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -1.60% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.07%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 1.99B for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of 2.15B for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 1.88B and 2.07B respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.60% for the current quarter and 4.07% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -12.75% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 7.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.43%.

PPL Dividends

PPL Corp is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-Apr-29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.05 at a share yield of 3.04%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 4.4%.

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.99% with a share float percentage of 82.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PPL Corp having a total of 1194.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 93.25 million shares worth more than $2.58 billion. As of 2024-06-30, VANGUARD GROUP INC held 12.6395% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., with the holding of over 58.69 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.62 billion and represent 7.9557% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 3.00% shares in the company for having 22.18 shares of worth $762.17 million while later fund manager owns 20.52 shares of worth $704.94 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.78% of company’s outstanding stock.