Plus Therapeutics Inc Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

Plus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PSTV) has a beta value of 0.60 and has seen 11.73 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.40M, closed the last trade at $0.38 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 3.05% during that session. The PSTV stock price is -602.63% off its 52-week high price of $2.67 and 36.84% above the 52-week low of $0.24.

Plus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PSTV) trade information

Sporting 3.05% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the PSTV stock price touched $0.38 or saw a rise of 42.51%. Year-to-date, Plus Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -67.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 30.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Plus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PSTV) have changed -41.52%.

Plus Therapeutics Inc (PSTV) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -69.93% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -16.51%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 1.14M for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of 1.39M for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 1.28M and 1.46M respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -11.06% for the current quarter and -16.51% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 46.51% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 57.69% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 49.89%.

PSTV Dividends

Plus Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Plus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PSTV)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with over 0.57 million shares worth more than $0.84 million. As of 2024-06-30, AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC held 8.7478% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ASHTON THOMAS PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC, with the holding of over 815.0 shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1198.0 and represent 0.0125% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.21% shares in the company for having 35.04 shares of worth $13277.0 while later fund manager owns 32.54 shares of worth $12329.0 as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.19% of company’s outstanding stock.