Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Expected To Rise 34.06% To Meet The Consensus Price Target

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) has a beta value of 2.13 and has seen 187.06 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $982.16M, closed the last trade at $0.91 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 10.49% during that session. The PLUG stock price is -290.11% off its 52-week high price of $3.55 and 24.18% above the 52-week low of $0.69.

The consensus among analysts is that Plug Power Inc (PLUG) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.77. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) have changed 8.03%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34.06% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.1 while the price target rests at a high of $1.8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -97.8% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -20.88% from current levels.

Plug Power Inc (PLUG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -57.24% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -49.35% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 77.84% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 53.08%.

PLUG Dividends

Plug Power Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 69.97 million shares worth more than $163.02 million. As of 2024-06-30, VANGUARD GROUP INC held 9.4953% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., with the holding of over 62.35 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $145.28 million and represent 8.4622% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.85% shares in the company for having 30.74 shares of worth $28.0 million while later fund manager owns 24.68 shares of worth $22.48 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.29% of company’s outstanding stock.