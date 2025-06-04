Phillips Edison & Company Inc (PECO) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) has a beta value of 0.56 and has seen 1.0 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.91B, closed the recent trade at $35.49 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -0.31% during that session. The PECO stock price is -13.05% off its 52-week high price of $40.12 and 13.05% above the 52-week low of $30.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.03 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 867.78K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Phillips Edison & Company Inc (PECO) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.09. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) have changed 0.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.6 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.72.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $36, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1.42% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $36.0 while the price target rests at a high of $36.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1.44% from the levels at last check today..

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (PECO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -10.15% over the past 6 months.

Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 25.96% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.51%.

PECO Dividends

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-Apr-23 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.31 at a share yield of 3.70%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.50% with a share float percentage of 86.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Phillips Edison & Company Inc having a total of 528.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BLACKROCK INC. with over 21.41 million shares worth more than $700.46 million. As of 2024-06-30, BLACKROCK INC. held 17.4966% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 19.23 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $629.01 million and represent 15.7118% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and VANGUARD SPECIALIZED FUNDS-Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund . As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 6.06% shares in the company for having 7.59 shares of worth $269.05 million while later fund manager owns 4.73 shares of worth $167.48 million as of Jan 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 3.77% of company’s outstanding stock.