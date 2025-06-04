Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) has a beta value of 1.82 and has seen 0.71 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.00B, closed the recent trade at $3.62 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -2.39% during that session. The WOOF stock price is -73.76% off its 52-week high price of $6.29 and 38.4% above the 52-week low of $2.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.92 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.33 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.08. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) have changed 13.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 27.05 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.99.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.03, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.17% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $4.0 while the price target rests at a high of $4.05. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -11.88% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -10.5% from the levels at last check today..

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -15.19% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.52% over the past 5 years.

WOOF Dividends

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-Mar-25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 128.19% with a share float percentage of 134.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc having a total of 264.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are CVC MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS II LTD. with over 145.92 million shares worth more than $551.59 million. As of 2024-06-30, CVC MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS II LTD. held 53.4376% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, with the holding of over 59.77 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $225.91 million and represent 21.8861% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 1.03% shares in the company for having 2.47 shares of worth $8.97 million while later fund manager owns 2.31 shares of worth $8.38 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.96% of company’s outstanding stock.