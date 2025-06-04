Perspective Therapeutics Inc (CATX) Shares Have Declined -3.13% Year To Date

Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:CATX) has a beta value of 1.13 and has seen 8.71 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $229.37M, closed the last trade at $3.09 per share which meant it gained $0.7 on the day or 29.29% during that session. The CATX stock price is -435.6% off its 52-week high price of $16.55 and 48.22% above the 52-week low of $1.60.

The consensus among analysts is that Perspective Therapeutics Inc (CATX) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.14. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:CATX) trade information

Sporting 29.29% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the CATX stock price touched $3.09 or saw a rise of 15.57%. Year-to-date, Perspective Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -3.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 28.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:CATX) have changed 20.70%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21, which means that the shares’ value could jump 85.29% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.0 while the price target rests at a high of $24.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -676.7% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2.91% from current levels.

Perspective Therapeutics Inc (CATX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -25.00% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -9.86% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 6.46% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -1.94%.

CATX Dividends

Perspective Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Advisor Series VII-Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.28% shares in the company for having 1.69 shares of worth $5.24 million while later fund manager owns 1.64 shares of worth $5.08 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.21% of company’s outstanding stock.