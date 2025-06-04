Peabody Energy Corp (BTU) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

Peabody Energy Corp (NYSE:BTU) has a beta value of 0.53 and has seen 0.54 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.61B, closed the recent trade at $13.27 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 1.07% during that session. The BTU stock price is -125.62% off its 52-week high price of $29.94 and 27.58% above the 52-week low of $9.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.38 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.31 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Peabody Energy Corp (BTU) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Peabody Energy Corp (NYSE:BTU) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Peabody Energy Corp (NYSE:BTU) have changed -1.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.53 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $27.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 51.75% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $26.0 while the price target rests at a high of $29.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -118.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -95.93% from the levels at last check today..

Peabody Energy Corp (BTU) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -44.36% over the past 6 months.

Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest -78.11% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.00%.

BTU Dividends

Peabody Energy Corp is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.30 at a share yield of 2.26%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Peabody Energy Corp (NYSE:BTU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.61% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.43% with a share float percentage of 95.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Peabody Energy Corp having a total of 396.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BLACKROCK INC. with over 17.15 million shares worth more than $379.34 million. As of 2024-06-30, BLACKROCK INC. held 13.6105% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 14.07 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $311.31 million and represent 11.1697% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and Pacer Funds Trust-Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF . As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 6.07% shares in the company for having 7.38 shares of worth $98.4 million while later fund manager owns 7.3 shares of worth $97.36 million as of Jan 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 6.00% of company’s outstanding stock.