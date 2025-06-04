Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPEN) has a beta value of 2.76 and has seen 73.02 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $430.56M, closed the last trade at $0.59 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -1.02% during that session. The OPEN stock price is -423.73% off its 52-week high price of $3.09 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.59.

The consensus among analysts is that Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPEN) trade information

Sporting -1.02% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the OPEN stock price touched $0.59 or saw a rise of 17.02%. Year-to-date, Opendoor Technologies Inc shares have moved -63.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPEN) have changed -20.67%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 66.29% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.75 while the price target rests at a high of $1.75. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -196.61% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -196.61% from current levels.

Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -73.98% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 33.36% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 35.84% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 26.03%.

OPEN Dividends

Opendoor Technologies Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPEN)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 88.34 million shares worth more than $162.54 million. As of 2024-06-30, VANGUARD GROUP INC held 12.7387% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., with the holding of over 53.28 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $98.04 million and represent 7.6836% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD SPECIALIZED FUNDS-Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund . As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 3.16% shares in the company for having 23.06 shares of worth $13.62 million while later fund manager owns 19.07 shares of worth $11.27 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.62% of company’s outstanding stock.