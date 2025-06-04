Onconetix Inc (ONCO) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

Onconetix Inc (NASDAQ:ONCO) has a beta value of 3.50 and has seen 2.88 million shares traded in the last trading session. The ONCO stock price is -17400.0% off its 52-week high price of $14.00 and 37.5% above the 52-week low of $0.05.

Onconetix Inc (NASDAQ:ONCO) trade information

Sporting -5.00% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the ONCO stock price touched $0.08 or saw a rise of 5.88%. Year-to-date, Onconetix Inc shares have moved -87.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Onconetix Inc (NASDAQ:ONCO) have changed 8.88%.

Onconetix Inc (ONCO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -88.52% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -40.00% over the past 5 years.

ONCO Dividends

Onconetix Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.12% shares in the company for having 54.08 shares of worth $4109.0 while later fund manager owns 11.7 shares of worth $889.0 as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.