Oncology Institute Inc (TOI) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

Oncology Institute Inc (NASDAQ:TOI) has a beta value of 0.16 and has seen 6.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $285.42M, closed the last trade at $3.20 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -1.54% during that session. The TOI stock price is -9.37% off its 52-week high price of $3.50 and 95.94% above the 52-week low of $0.13.

The consensus among analysts is that Oncology Institute Inc (TOI) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Oncology Institute Inc (NASDAQ:TOI) trade information

Sporting -1.54% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the TOI stock price touched $3.20 or saw a rise of 8.31%. Year-to-date, Oncology Institute Inc shares have moved 935.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Oncology Institute Inc (NASDAQ:TOI) have changed 14.29%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 60.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.0 while the price target rests at a high of $10.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -212.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -87.5% from current levels.

Oncology Institute Inc (TOI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 1782.35% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -488.57% over the past 5 years.

TOI Dividends

Oncology Institute Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Oncology Institute Inc (NASDAQ:TOI)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are FMR LLC with over 4.75 million shares worth more than $2.19 million. As of 2024-06-30, FMR LLC held 6.4005% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C), with the holding of over 3.36 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.55 million and represent 4.5263% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 1.43% shares in the company for having 1.27 shares of worth $4.07 million while later fund manager owns 422.98 shares of worth $1.35 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.47% of company’s outstanding stock.