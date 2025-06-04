Oklo Inc (OKLO) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

Oklo Inc (NYSE:OKLO) has a beta value of 0.60 and has seen 31.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.93B, closed the last trade at $49.77 per share which meant it lost -$2.67 on the day or -5.09% during that session. The OKLO stock price is -18.83% off its 52-week high price of $59.14 and 89.25% above the 52-week low of $5.35.

The consensus among analysts is that Oklo Inc (OKLO) is Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.56. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -0.11.

Oklo Inc (NYSE:OKLO) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Oklo Inc (NYSE:OKLO) have changed 89.67%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $45, which means that the shares’ value could drop -10.6% from current levels. The projected low price target is $45.0 while the price target rests at a high of $45.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 9.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 9.58% from current levels.

Oklo Inc (OKLO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 126.74% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 0.00%.

Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 38.98% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.56%.

OKLO Dividends

Oklo Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Oklo Inc (NYSE:OKLO)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are DATA COLLECTIVE IV GP, LLC with over 6.92 million shares worth more than $58.62 million. As of 2024-06-30, DATA COLLECTIVE IV GP, LLC held 6.9193% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, with the holding of over 5.72 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $48.42 million and represent 5.715% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are GLOBAL X FUNDS-Global X Uranium ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund . As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.79% shares in the company for having 3.88 shares of worth $193.18 million while later fund manager owns 2.91 shares of worth $144.71 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.09% of company’s outstanding stock.