Nvni Group Ltd (NVNI)’s -2.59% Fall Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

Nvni Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NVNI) has a beta value of -0.37 and has seen 1.62 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.45M, closed the last trade at $0.33 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -2.59% during that session. The NVNI stock price is -3593.94% off its 52-week high price of $12.19 and 57.58% above the 52-week low of $0.14.

Nvni Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NVNI) trade information

Sporting -2.59% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the NVNI stock price touched $0.33 or saw a rise of 23.43%. Year-to-date, Nvni Group Ltd shares have moved -86.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nvni Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NVNI) have changed -1.49%.

Nvni Group Ltd (NVNI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -56.77% over the past 6 months.

NVNI Dividends

Nvni Group Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nvni Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NVNI)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are HRT FINANCIAL LP with over 34786.0 shares worth more than $36000.0. As of 2024-06-30, HRT FINANCIAL LP held 0.1507% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is SOLTIS INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC, with the holding of over 30000.0 shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $31200.0 and represent 0.1299% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Micro-Cap ETF . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.05% shares in the company for having 17.79 shares of worth $5893.0 while later fund manager owns 6.92 shares of worth $2292.0 as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.