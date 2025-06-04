NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) Disappoints Wall Street With -0.75% Stock Price Loss

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) has a beta value of 2.02 and has seen 19.36 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.04B, closed the last trade at $31.79 per share which meant it lost -$0.24 on the day or -0.75% during that session. The SMR stock price is -15.92% off its 52-week high price of $36.85 and 79.21% above the 52-week low of $6.61.

The consensus among analysts is that NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) trade information

Sporting -0.75% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the SMR stock price touched $31.79 or saw a rise of 13.73%. Year-to-date, NuScale Power Corporation shares have moved 77.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) have changed 82.07%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $35, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.17% from current levels. The projected low price target is $24.0 while the price target rests at a high of $41.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -28.97% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 24.5% from current levels.

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 13.29% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -34.24% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 78.96% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 55.11%.

SMR Dividends

NuScale Power Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 6.97 million shares worth more than $81.45 million. As of 2024-06-30, VANGUARD GROUP INC held 7.7804% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., with the holding of over 4.98 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $58.27 million and represent 5.5659% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are GLOBAL X FUNDS-Global X Uranium ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF . As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 4.24% shares in the company for having 5.66 shares of worth $179.87 million while later fund manager owns 2.71 shares of worth $86.07 million as of Apr 30, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.03% of company’s outstanding stock.